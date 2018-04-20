Clock is ticking for some animals at Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare

If at least ten dogs and five cats are adopted, they may be euthanized.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – Time is winding down until Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare may have to euthanize some animals. Ten dogs and five cats are looking for families.

It’s been two-years since Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare euthanized an adoptable animal. That may come to an end tonight. The manager tells me, during crunch time on days like today, staff will be staying late to make sure any animals won’t be put to rest.

- Advertisement -

“Bullseye is missing an eye so he’s our special needs baby. But that doesn’t slow him down,” Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare Manager Tracey Belew said.

Meet Bullseye and Jack. Two dogs found behind the old Kroger.

“They were kind enough to pick them up and take them to the vet because Bullseye is missing an eye. They were worried about him so they took him to the vet, they got their rabies, then they came here,” she said.

Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare Manager Tracey Belew is looking for more kind people to find room in their hearts for a furry friend.

The Department of Agriculture set the max at 80 dogs and 40 cats.

“Dogs, we are at 110 and on cats we are at about 55. That doesn’t include moms with babies or legally hold dogs so we definitely need to stick to our limit,” Belew said.

If homes aren’t found by the end of the day.

“We have to find a way to maneuver some, so we don’t have to euthanize and we literally do everything possible before we have to euth, because we don’t want that and we know that the public and our followers, nobody really wants that,” she said.

Animal Welfare is working with other shelters and agencies to have them take some of the animals.

If you want to open your home and have a new friend with one of the animals, you can go into the shelter and apply. Remember, to save those animals from being put down, the deadline is at the end of today.