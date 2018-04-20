3rd Annual Open Streets Macon moves to downtown

Here's what to expect Sunday, and more on how to participate.

The pulse of downtown Macon is going to have a two-mile road block this Sunday. MLK Jr. Blvd and Cherry Street are temporarily stopping traffic. But, are encouraging people to use the public streets in other ways.

Sunday is the 3rd Annual Open Streets Macon. For the day, MLK from Riverside to Hazel Street and Cherry Street from 5th Street to Spring Street will be blocked off. Bike Walk Macon Executive Director Rachel Hollar encourages bringing any human-powered activity.

“Try to give people just a new vision of how we could have MLK and how it could prioritize having bicyclists having people and enjoying all of the things that MLK has to offer,”Hollar said.

Hollar says there will be activities for all ages along the route. There’s no registration and the event is open to the public. For alternative routes and more information go to http://www.bikewalkmacon.com