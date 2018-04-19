This weekend is the 4th Annual Just Tap’d Beer Festival

There will be 70 beers to taste, and is unlimited.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT)- It’s that time of year again where you can raise your classes up high and cheers, 70 times. It’s the 4th Annual Just Tap’d Beer Festival.

Just Tap’d’s Director of Marketing Kaitlynn Kressin says you can expect over 35 brews and 70 beers to taste. This year’s festival, is this upcoming Saturday at Poplar Commons. She says it’s more than just drinking beer.

“There’s food trucks, there’s yard games, there’s a pop-up park in the middle of the street there’s a fun dunk dank. The Macon Mahem is coming with a hockey goal that’s going to be a lot of fun,” Kressin said.

Tickets can be purchased ahead of time for $35 at Just Tap’d. Otherwise, it’s $40 at the door.