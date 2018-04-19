Two arrests made after shots fired in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two people are in custody after a shooting incident in Warner Robins.

Just before 1:30 a.m., officers arrived on Diggs Blvd for reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found several bullet holes in a nearby house. No one was injured.

Police took 17-year-old Tristen Ezell and 26-year-old Quandre Elliott into custody in connection to the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call Detective Paul Peck with the Warner Robins Police Department at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.