On Southwest flight, a firefighter heard a loud pop — then sprang into action

But then, a greater emergency unfolded just behind him: A passenger in Row 14 was in a life or death struggle.

He said he looked over to his wife, who immediately knew what he wanted to do — go back there and help.

No matter the danger around him, he wasn’t going to sit idly by, he said.

“I never was in fear of my life,” he said.

“I’m very proud of him,” Stephanie Needum added. “This was a calling that he had, and he did amazing.”

Needum said he was in awe of how Tammie Jo Shults, the pilot, managed to safely secure the hobbled jet during the emergency landing. Afterward, he said, Shults took a moment to individually speak with rattled passengers.

“She took the time to stop and talk to our daughter,” Stephanie Needum said. “She was very good to her. They had small talk about the oxygen mask, which, as a 5-year-old, that’s what she was most interested in.”

Shults “comforted everybody,” she added. “She’s an amazing person.”

Andrew Needum said he had confidence in Southwest despite the accident, and the family — still unnerved by the experience — decided to fly with the airline back to Texas.

The family is still dealing with the trauma of the event. Needum said his children don’t want to sit near the window of an airplane. He still thinks of Riordan and prays for her family.

“We’re still healing,” he said. “This isn’t over … but we know we’re not alone.”