No criminal charges in Prince's overdose death, prosecutor announces

Metz said there was also no evidence anyone associated with Prince knew he had the counterfeit pills containing fentanyl.

Last month, a toxicology report showed that Prince had what experts called “exceedingly high” concentrations of the opioid painkiller fentanyl in his body.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid up to 50 times stronger than heroin, is behind the nationwide surge in overdoses in recent years.

Prince, whose full name was Prince Rogers Nelson, was found in an elevator at this estate when the son of a doctor at a drug rehabilitation center in California arrived in response to a call the day before from a representative who reported a “grave medical emergency” related to prescription pain medication, the facility’s attorney said at the time.

Prince was also being treated by Michael Schulenberg, a Minneapolis geriatrician for opioid withdrawal, anemia and fatigue, a source with knowledge of his treatment told NBC News in 2016.

Search warrants from the investigation into Prince’s death revealed last year that prescription medications were found all over the music star’s home.

The Associated Press reported earlier Thursday that Michael Schulenberg, the doctor accused of illegally prescribing an opioid painkiller for Prince a week before he died, has agreed to pay $30,000 to settle a federal civil violation, citing documents.

Schulenberg is not currently a target of any criminal investigation, federal prosecutors said in a letter to his attorney, according to the AP. His attorney, Amy Conners, released a statement Thursday saying “there have been no allegations made by the government that Dr. Schulenberg had any role in Prince’s death.”

Conners said Schulenberg decided to settle to avoid the expense, delay and unknown outcome of litigation, and that “he made no admission of facts nor liability and denies any such liability.”