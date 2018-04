WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Customer Appreciation Day at Monkey Joe’s in Warner Robins is happening Sunday, May 6th.

You can enjoy everything the entertainment center has to offer for just $7. That admission cost includes a balloon twister, free $5 game card, and a frequent jumper card giveaway.

The facility in Warner Robisn is located on Russell Parkway.

Monkey Joe’s is open from Noon until 6 PM on Sunday.