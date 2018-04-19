Huntsville beats Macon 8-2 to force Game 3 in SPHL semifinal series

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Huntsville Havoc scored early and often Thursday night on their way to an 8-2 win over the Macon Mayhem in Game 2 of their SPHL semifinal series at the Macon Centreplex.

The Havoc’s first goal came just 35 seconds into the game. They led 3-1 at the first intermission.

- Advertisement -

Keegan Admundson finished with 36 saves for the visitors.

Huntsville’s win ties the best-of-3 series at one game apiece and sets up a decisive Game 3 Friday night at the Centreplex. The puck drops at 7:35.