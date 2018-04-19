Bibb County Sheriff’s Office looking to hire officers in wake of recent crime

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Since the consolidation of Macon and Bibb County, recruitment numbers for the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office have dwindled.

Well, after a recent spike in crime, the sheriff’s office wants residents to know calling in crimes isn’t the only way they can help.

Joining the agency is another, and there are 80 spots available and ready to fill.

“This is the best way to let you know that the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is hiring,” said Lt. Wanda Ammons with the recruitment division.

Since 2014, the job of protecting a population of more than 150,000 people in Macon-Bibb has fallen on the shoulders of around 640 men and women.

“It’s always scary doing something that’s unpredictable but you have to have the courage to want to do it at the end of the day because your job is to protect the public,” said applicant Ray Ewings.

At a news conference addressing several recent shootings this week, Sheriff David Davis announced that he is not only looking to increase patrol units among his current staff, but also looking to hire more officers.

“We’ve been recruiting since then. We go to colleges, job fairs through out Middle Georgia– not just in Macon we go to Fort Valley, Monroe County,” said Ammons.

Last March Davis created the agency’s recruiting division. Ewings is one of those looking to become a Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy.

“My dad is a law enforcement agent in Lowndes County in Valdosta, so I’ve always been around law enforcement. I’ve been around a lot of mentors that have really impacted me and pushed me into the direction where I know what I want to do in life,” Ewings told 41NBC.

Lt. Ammons says as long as you’re a US citizen, 21 or older and have a high school diploma or GED you’re eligible to apply. Once you submit the written application, candidates have to complete a Physical Agility Test, Post Entrance Test and a few other training courses.

“We have a nice size agency with corrections and the law enforcement side of it, so it’s really a great opportunity to really get to expand your knowledge through out. Our entry level positions are in corrections,” Ammons explained.

The road to a badge has some steps along the way, but the recruiting division is willing to carry some of the load for Bibb County’s hires-in-training.

BCSO has its Physical Agility Test twice a month, every 1st and 3rd Thursday morning at their training facility on Ocmulgee Highway East beginning at 8:30.

But before you get there you have to have an application on file.

Click here for a link to the job summary online.

You’ll have to go to the Macon-Bibb County HR Office at 700 Poplar Street to pick up a physical copy of the application.