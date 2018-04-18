Wu-Tang Clan recruits James Comey to recover mystery album

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

- Advertisement -

The Wu-Tang Clan has a new homey — and his name is James Comey.

The ousted FBI director met the straight outta Staten Island rappers backstage at CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday where they joked about recovering some long-lost treasure — their “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin” album.

“Workin on getting that album back from the feds… Wu Tang forever,” Ghostface Killah (aka Dennis Coles) posted on Instagram, along with a photo of himself with the former G-man and fellow rapper Method Man (aka Clifford Smith).

Comey was on the show as part of his publicity tour for his best-selling tell-all book about President Donald Trump, “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership.”

Trump fired Comey last May.

In 2015, the one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan record fell into the clutches of Martin Shkreli (aka Pharma Bro), who was sentenced to seven years in prison in March for defrauding investors.

Shkreli, who became infamous after he tried to jack-up the price of a lifesaving AIDS drug, bought it at an auction for $2 million. He was later ordered to turn it over to the feds by the judge.

But Shkreli is in the process of appealing his conviction and a Department of Justice spokeswoman said Wednesday they don’t have the record.

Shkreli’s high-powered Manhattan lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, did not immediately respond to a question from NBC about the platter’s whereabouts.