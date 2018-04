HUNTSVILLE, Alabama (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Mayhem are now one win away from returning to the SPHL President’s Cup Finals.

Macon beat Huntsville 6-4 in Game 1 of the best-of-3 semifinal series at the Huntsville Iceplex Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

Game 2 is Thursday at the Macon Centreplex. The puck drops at 7:35.