Georgia Doom welcomes Carolina Energy to Macon this weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Doom return to the Centreplex Saturday for their third home game of the season.

The Doom is 2-1 after spanking the Upstate Dragons on the road last Saturday, 93-21. The team is practicing this week at Central City Park in preparation for their next opponent, the Carolina Energy.

“We’re hoping that we’re going to have a bigger crowd,” said head coach Derek Stingley. “We’re hoping that everyone missed us a little bit. We’ve been playing good. I think the team is excited to come back and showcase our talent in front of the home crowd.”

A Battle of the Bands between Fort Valley State and Albany State will take place during halftime of Saturday’s game.

Kids get in free with the purchase of an adult ticket. Check out the Doom’s Facebook page for details.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.