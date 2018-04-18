GBI continues investigation, seizes laptops belonging to FVSU officials

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Days after Fort Valley State University issued a statement addressing claims of a pending employee misconduct investigation, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has seized several laptops belonging to university officials.

The State Office of the Attorney General in Georgia confirmed on Tuesday that upon request, they called the GBI in to investigate the matter that has placed one university employee on administrative leave.

GBI agents have been conducting interviews with parties involved since Tuesday morning.

Due to the sensitivity and seriousness of the allegations, the GBI declined to speak on any specific details of the pending investigation at this time.

But Special Agent JT Ricketson told 41NBC that because of the extensive number of interviews, he says they will be needing extra assistance and calling in additional agents to help.

In the statement issued by Fort Valley State University, the school released information that they were notified of the potential employee misconduct and immediately reported it to the University System of Georgia.

You can view that full statement below:

April 16th, 2018 Fort Valley State University recently notified the University System of Georgia about potential employee misconduct. We can confirm that the University System of Georgia is now conducting an investigation into this alleged employee misconduct, and an FVSU employee who is allegedly involved has been placed on administrative leave. We can also confirm that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Office of the Attorney General are involved and investigating whether criminal activity has occurred. With the investigation pending, we cannot comment further.

This is a developing story.