“Comfort Care” services offered in Middle Georgia

Families rely on “palliative care” or “comfort care” experts to give their loved ones non-medical care and assistance. Some families do not know that these kind of services exist.

Caregivers from companies like Visiting Angels, work with palliative patients and their families every day. They provide physical, emotional, social and spiritual needs.

“Our goal is to provide the quality of life and making sure that individuals get everything they need. Whether it’s the physical as well as the spiritual or the emotional; even just keeping them engaged in society and staying active,” says David Milby who is the owner of “Visiting Angels” in Warner Robins.

“Visiting Angels” is the nation’s largest in-home care company. Their goal is to keep patients at peace through the process.