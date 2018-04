WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins police are investigating a traffic accident that injured a 6-year-old girl.

It happened around 8am on Featherstone Drive and Stoneridge Drive.

Police say the girl stepped into oncoming traffic before she was hit by a Kia Optima.

Right now, police say speed is not a factor in this case.

Officers say the child was alert and talking to emergency crews before being taken to a hospital.