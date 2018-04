MACON, COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman from Reynolds Georgia is dead her car flew into a tree on GA 127 Sunday morning.

Police say the victim, Sharon Reed, was driving her 2010 Toyota Sienna in Macon County around 9:00 AM when somehow her car veered off the road, went into a ditch and hit a tree.

She was pronounced dead on the scene. The next of kin was notified by Taylor County Sherriff Jeff Watson.