Restaurant Report Card: Blitz Seafood Sports Bar & Grill

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A new restaurant in Warner Robins is sure not to disappoint in the seafood department. Blitz Seafood Sports Bar & Grill, on Watson Blvd. prides itself on giving guests delicious food in a relaxed environment.

“We’re bringing something different, fresh ideas, a fresh outlook on things,” manager Earnest Harris said.

- Advertisement -

It sure is unique – Blitz has great food for lunch and dinner, but the place turns into a lounge for Friday and Saturday night. Harris says they’re main focus is serving up good food.

“Seeing the customer once they get the flavor profile of our food, just knowing they thoroughly enjoyed, and just knowing we can offer a nice, clean, safe environment for every guest that we have,” Harris said, talking about what he puts an emphasis on.

Blitz supports several local high schools – you can tell that by the football jerseys hanging on the walls. The restaurant is proud to support its local athletes and keep the community full on game day with yummy seafood. We tried the fried catfish and fried okra and loved it!

In six months of business, Blitz has rattled off three consecutive health inspection scores.

“We focus on cleanliness everyday, try to do the right thing as far as rotating the food in and out especially when you dealing with seafood,” Harris said. “So we make a conscious effort to get in the coolers, get on the line and make sure everything is where it’s supposed to be and in the proper spots.”

Blitz Seafood Sports Bar & Grill is making the grade this week!

Here are your other scores:

Buffalo Grill on Houston Rd – 92

J. Cristopher’s on Starcadia Circle – 94

The Society Garden on Ingleside Ave – 94

Tropical Flava on Ingleside Ave – 95

Wok N Roll on Hwy 96 – 100

Anna’s Asian Cafe on Hwy 96 – 99

Shoney’s on Harold G. Clark Pkwy – 84

Fish Bay on W Clinton St – 100

And here’s a restaurant that needs to step it up this week: Little India on Cherry St in Macon scored a 74. The health inspector noticed the fridge and freezer doors needed to be cleaned of food debris, multiple foods were being store improperly and an employee dropped a lid on the floor and still placed it over a food product.