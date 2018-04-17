Police Probe Sikh Temple Brawl

(NBC NEWS) Several people suffered minor injuries Sunday during a large fight at a Sikh temple in Greenwood, Indiana.

Police respondedshortly before 3 p.m. on a report of a large disturbance with weapons.

Police say the fight appears to have started over an election at the Temple.

“My nephew called me and said his dad is inside. That’s why I came, but I don’t know if he is okay or not okay,” said Jasyinder Pawar. “It’s scary because that’s not good. Too much fighting.”

Members said the temple holds leadership elections every two years and the altercation was between incoming and outgoing leaders.

Medics transported several people to various hospitals for minor injuries.

“We are pulling surveillance video from inside the temple and if we find probable cause exists there will be charges filed,” said Greenwood Police Deputy Chief Jason Ison.

