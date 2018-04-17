Passenger killed after engine piece damages Southwest jet

Images of the plane showed an engine appearing exposed and shredded.

“This appears to be what aviation officials call an uncontained engine failure,” NBC News aviation specialist Jay Blackman said. “Engines are designed, when they fail, to fail inside the engine cowling. But in this case, it looks like it pierced the cowling, and not only the cowling, but it pierced part of the fuselage.”

- Advertisement -

The engine failure drew parallels to a Southwest flight that ended in a similar emergency landing in Pensacola, Florida, on Aug. 27, 2016, in which the passengers and crew all survived. In that incident, parts of a fan blade on the left engine of the Boeing 737-700 broke off and damaged the fuselage, a wing and the tail, investigators determined. Both the make of the aircraft and the CFM 56-7 engine were the same as the ones involved in Tuesday’s emergency landing.

Sumwalt said Tuesday evening that investigators immediately focused on a missing fan blade. The No. 13 fan blade was separated and missing, and a preliminary examination indicated evidence of metal fatigue where the blade separated, he said. There are 24 fan blades on the engine.

But the cause of the accident is still under investigation, Sumwalt said, and a full investigation is expected to take 12 to 15 months.

As the plane approached Philadelphia, the crew members clarified that there was no engine fire but they reported parts of the engine missing, Sumwalt said.

He said a piece of a Southwest engine cowling was found in Bernville, Pennsylvania, about 70 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

A damaged engine on a Southwest Airlines plane after an emergency landing Tuesday. Amanda Bourman / via Instagram

The NTSB will lead the investigation, the Federal Aviation Administration said. Sumwalt said the flight data recorders would be taken to Washington to be examined. A team of NTSB investigators had arrived on the scene by late Tuesday afternoon.

On the Philadelphia tarmac, passengers could be seen exiting the plane through a mobile stairway before being bused to a terminal.

Tranchin said that once the flight landed, everyone burst into applause.

“There was a lot of hugging,” he said. “I personally hugged the pilot. I think just relief — relief that we get to live for another day.”