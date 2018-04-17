Members of LifeLink encourages people to become organ donors

According to a member of LifeLink, nearly 5,300 people are in need of organs.

April is known for showers that bring May flowers. But, it’s also “Donate Life” month. Tuesday afternoon at Macon Transportation Authority, members of LifeLink of Georgia educated and encouraged people to sign-up to become organ donors.

LifeLink of Georgia’s Senior Public Affairs Manager Cynthia Jenkins says 5,300 people are in need of organs. 67-percent are African-American. Jenkins says that’s why they’re in the community, to interact with people to try and get that number lowered.

- Advertisement -

She says over ten people registered.

“I think that’s very important because one person can affect more than 75 lives. Let me say that again, one donor can affect more than 75 lives,” Jenkins said.

For more information on how to become an organ donor , go to https://www.lifelinkfoundation.org/