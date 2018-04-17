Man shot during apparent robbery attempt

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning in west Macon.

Reports say that around 5 a.m., 52-year-old Lewis Williams was walking on Roff Ave, when three men in a red car pulled up to him and demanded money. When Williams told the men he didn’t have any money, one of the suspects started shooting.

Williams was shot in the back, right arm, and left leg. He was taken to Navicent Health Medical Center, and is currently listed in stable condition. No one else was injured.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.