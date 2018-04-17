Georgia Department of Corrections looking for escaped inmate

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Corrections is looking for an escaped inmate who walked off work detail.
Nathaniel Edwards Jr. was last seen around 12:25 p.m at Washington SP, according to a tweet. He is 6 feet tall and 150 pounds.
If you see him, do not approach, call 911.
