Georgia Department of Corrections looking for escaped inmate

Edna Ruiz
SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Corrections is looking for an escaped inmate who walked off work detail.

Nathaniel Edwards Jr. was last seen around 12:25 p.m at Washington SP, according to a tweet. He is 6 feet tall and 150 pounds.

If you see him, do not approach, call 911.

