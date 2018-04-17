Executives Targeted In Company Picnic Shooting

(NBC NEWS) Las Vegas police are searching for an armed and dangerous suspected shooter who killed one person and injured another at a Venetian Hotel picnic at Sunset Park Sunday evening.

Authorities identified Anthony Wrobel, 42, as the homicide suspect.

Police say he is also an employee at the Venetian and are calling the shooting a case of workplace violence.

LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer said the suspect targeted hotel executives who were at the park.

One woman was killed, and a man in his 50s was transported to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition.

