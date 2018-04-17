Dognapped! Family Searches For Beloved Pooch

(NBC NEWS) Tom Booth has spent the past few days searching for a member of his family, a 4-year-old, 4-pound Chihuahua named “Taco.”

His daughter raised the dog from the time it was a puppy.

Booth has been visiting and searching animal shelters around the Houston, Texas area looking for the little dog who was stolen Saturday.

“I figure if I could get out to all the shelters today or at least communicate, maybe there’s a chance that somebody finds her,” he says.

Taco was stolen at Memorial City Mall April 14 where Tom, his daughter Kelsey, 22, and her fianc? were shopping Saturday afternoon.

It was a cool day. They decided to leave Taco in Tom’s truck while they went into the Cheesecake factory for lunch.

“While we were in the restaurant, somebody broke the door handle, grabbed all the packages and also grabbed her. You know her carry-all looks like a package you would see in a mall,” he says.

He doesn’t know if the thief meant to take the dog, or if he still has her. Tom worries that if Taco’s been turned loose, she won’t last long on the street.

