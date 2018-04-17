Community reacts to viral video of woman fighting with two soldiers

41NBC stopped by Judy Tucker's home to see if she'd comment. Continue reading to find out if she did.

MACON, Georgia (41NBCNews/ WMGT)- The shocking video that has gone viral since the weekend, of a woman shown lunging towards and slapping two soldiers, is getting more shares and views.

41NBC’s Tanya Modersitzki made her way to Judy Tucker’s home, the woman charged with simple battery in the incident. Tucker’s family immediately asked 41NBC to leave and declined to comment.

- Advertisement -

Tucker owns an art business, Tucker’s Complete Art Restoration, that has since received hundreds of reviews on Facebook sharing their thoughts on the incident, and towards her.

She was also a former art professor at Mercer University.

“Judy Tucker is not currently employed at Mercer University. She has occasionally taught an art class in the past, but will not be teaching at Mercer in the future,” Mercer University Director of Media Relations Kyle Sears said in a statement.

Related Article: Police Probe Sikh Temple Brawl

41NBC went around downtown Macon asking people what their first reaction was to seeing the video. Tune in tonight at 6 to hear what people are saying.