Blown Engine Forces Emergency Landing

(NBC News) A Southwest Airlines plane made an emergency landing Tuesday at Philadelphia International Airport after having an issue with one of its engines.

Firefighters could be seen surrounding Dallas-bound Flight 1380 plane after it landed safely, assisting passengers getting off.

- Advertisement -

One of the plane’s engines clearly suffered damage from what appeared to be some sort of explosion.

According to one of the passengers, the jet violently depressurized when a piece of the jet’s engine flew into and broke a window, causing a female passenger to be partially sucked out. She was then pulled back into the plane by other passengers.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2qEwJiq