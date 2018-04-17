Bibb County Board of Education settles lawsuit with tech companies

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In a Bibb County School Board meeting Tuesday night, the school board voted unanimously to settle in a multi-million dollar lawsuit.

According to Board of Education President, Lester Miller, the board settled for up to $1 million from Progressive Consulting Technologies and CompuTech. Progressive agreed to pay $750,000 and CompuTech agreed to pay $250,000, but denies any and all liability.

The lawsuit involves former Bibb County School Superintendent Romain Dallemand. The school board claims Dallemend purchased 15,000 computing devices in 2012 from the two companies that did not work. The computers are computers sitting at a warehouse.

Miller says this settlement does not change anything in the criminal side of the case. Owners of Progressive, Isaac Culver and Dave Carty were charged for fraud in June. If found guilty, they could face up to 20 years of prison and millions of dollars in fines.