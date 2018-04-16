‘The Voice’ Goes Live

(NBC NEWS ) After weeks of blind auditions, battle rounds and knockouts, the live playoffs of NBC’s “The Voice” begins tonight.

24 contestants will be singing over the next three nights for spots in the show’s top 12.

All of the singers perform tonight, with America’s vote saving one from each team by show’s end.

Then, Tuesday and Wednesday, new performances will decide the final two spots on each team.

“The Voice” airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

