Two black men arrested in Starbucks to meet with CEO

“We’re going to occupy space, we’re going to make it very uncomfortable until they make changes and until specifically they meet the demands we set forth,” Robin added.

Another protester, Abdul-Aliy Muhammad, toldthe AP, “We don’t want this Starbucks to make any money today. That’s our goal.”

Because of the protests, the store was eventually closed and its shades drawn, but it was expected to reopen later Monday, according to NBC Philadelphia.

Johnson, the Starbucks CEO, was in Philadelphia Monday afternoon, where he met with Mayor Jim Kenney and other city leaders.

Kenney told reporters after the meeting that he was happy that the company met with officials and that Starbucks was “contrite.”

“They’re going to examine their guidelines and make sure that this doesn’t happen again and they were very contrite and sorry for what happened and we’ll work with them going forward,” he added.

Councilman Kenyatta Johnson said during a news conference that he would “wait and see” if the company actually implemented change.

“To me it was all lip service. I’m not sold,” he said.

The councilman, who is black, added that he wanted to “see an actual plan” to ensure that people could go to Starbucks “without fear of being targeted because of their skin color.”

Also on Monday afternoon, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People said in a statement that the arrests represented “another ominous signal on the increasingly dangerous environment for African-Americans.”

“The Starbucks situation provides dangerous insight regarding the failure of our nation to take implicit bias seriously,” the NAACP said.

On Sunday, demonstrators carried megaphones and signs with phrases like “Too Little Too Latte” and confronted the employees behind the register, according to NBC Philadelphia.

Black Lives Matter activist Asa Khalif protests inside a Starbucks on Sunday in Philadelphia. Michael Bryant / Philadelphia Inquirer, via AP

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross, who is black, said Saturday that the men hadn’t purchased anything and refused to leave, which led to the arrest. The men were eventually let go after about eight hours in police custody; Starbucks did not press any charges.

Michelle Saahene, who witnessed the incident, told NBC News on Sunday that after the men were not permitted to use the bathroom because they had not purchased anything, they sat at a table silently while using their phones as they waited for a friend.

“The cops were asking them to leave because they weren’t purchasing anything,” Saahene said. “This is a Starbucks. Since when are people asked to leave a Starbucks who are just sitting there?”