Spring Weather Takes Wild Turn

(NBC News) Heavy snow in the Midwest and strong winds in the Southeast were all part of a powerful storm system that moved across the country over the weekend.

In North Carolina the weather system is being blamed for a possible tornado near Greensboro.

- Advertisement -

Strong winds blew a house off it’s foundation, and trees and power lines were also knocked down.

In Columbia, South Carolina winds reached speeds of 74 miles an hour and left behind piles of debris.

The upper Midwest, meanwhile, received a springtime blast of winter weather.

A spring blizzard grounded nearly 500 flights at Minneapolis/St. Paul airport.

Major League Baseball postponed games in Minnesota and other parts of the region, and freezing rain and strong winds hit parts of Michigan where hundreds of thousands of customers lost power.

More: https://nbcnews.to/2EPXg0G