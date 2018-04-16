Recreating Memories Via Virtual Reality

(NBC NEWS) What started as a Pennsylvania high school student’s research project became something so much more for not only him, but for the 94-year-old friend he was trying to help.

Brad Dum created a virtual reality program that helps senior citizens, like Lee Marrash, remember who they are.

By researching their past, Brad is able to create customized memory montages for seniors that he hopes will transport them back in time.

“For Lee I’ve spent three, four weeks probably on the computer just researching and finding out all this information about clubs she’s been at,” Dums says.

Based on lee’s reaction, brad struck the right note.

“You did a very excellent job. You really did!” she said after her session.

Lee was Brad’s first participant for his project, but he hopes to bring the experience to other seniors as well.

