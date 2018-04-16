Neighbors shaken in wake of fatal shooting of elderly woman

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Neighbors in the area near the crime scenes of multiple shootings in Macon over the weekend say they want the violence to stop.

“It’s scary it really is,” said resident Valencia Fuller.

For neighbors in West Macon, the shootings that happened over the weekend hit too close to home.

“It’s sad because this woman was sitting in her house minding her own business and here a bullet comes through the wall and kills her,” said resident Rochelle Barnes.

One of the three people shot and killed was 75 year-old Ann Leonard who was found dead on her kitchen floor at her home on Vining Circle.

“Y’all took away an innocent person–someone who was minding her own business. If they weren’t shooting that night, I think she’d still be here,” Fuller told 41NBC.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office believe the bullet may have been a stray from a shooting that happened at a corner store nearby–concerning neighbors for their own safety.

“It’s kind of scary because I have kids and it makes it hard to not want to let your kids come outside. Usually, my kids walk back and forth to the store but I haven’t been doing that lately because it’s just too much going on,” Barnes explained.

Fuller only has two words left to say after the bullet that was meant for someone else came through the rear window of her neighbor’s home.

“Please stop…please stop,” she said.

41NBC spoke with grieving family members of Ann Leonard as well as neighbors who say she was one of the sweetest people–a great neighbor who enjoyed working in her yard and loved children.

Leonard was a PE teacher for many years at Brookdale Elementary School.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is still actively investigating the shootings and looking for anyone with information to come forward. Contact the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-877-68CRIME.