Miller Magnet Middle School receives threats via social media

Investigation continues, but so do classes and Georgia Milestones testing according to Bibb County School District's Facebook post.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT)- Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has investigated social media threats towards Miller Fine Arts Magnet Middle School all weekend.

According to a Facebook post from Bibb County School District, they received multiple calls over the weekend about a threatening social media post. From further investigation, the school district believes there’s no reason to worry.

Parents were notified this weekend. Classes and Georgia Milestone testing continue as planned.

Also in the post, the presence of Campus Police was increased. If you know any more information, you are urged to contact Campus Police at (478)779-2040.