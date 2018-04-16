Man shot after kicking apartment doors

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened at the Chambers Cove Apartment Complex in west Macon.

Reports say that just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday, 35-year-old Chaz Green, a resident at Chambers Cove was kicking doors and turning doorknobs in one of the buildings. Occupants called 911 and told dispatchers someone was trying to break in.

Green then kicked the door of 59-year-old Calvin Griffin. Griffin asked who was at the door, and told Green to go away. Green began kicking the door again, and started to pull on the doorknob.

Griffin then fired a shot through the door, striking Green in the head. Green was taken to Navicent Health Medical Center, and is currently in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported. At this time, no charges have been filed. The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.