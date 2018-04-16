Homicide in west Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Police are investigating a homicide that happened early Saturday morning in Macon.

Just before 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to Mason St, between Anthony Rd and Carroll St, for a report of a person who had been shot.

- Advertisement -

When they arrived, they found 44-year-old Marlon Jermain Williams lying in the street with a gunshot wound to his chest. Williams was pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived, so no suspect information is available at this time. Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.