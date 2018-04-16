Georgia Supreme Court says Macon man can’t be retried for murder

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Jedarrius Meadows will not have to stand trial again for the 2014 murder of Damion Bernard Clayton.

When Meadows was on trial in September 2015, the judge declared a mistrial after jurors deliberated for nearly three hours. The ruling was made after jurors said they were not making progress and after a baliff said things had become contentious in the jury room.

- Advertisement -

Monday, the Georgia Supreme Court ruled that Meadows can’t be retried for murder because the judge in the case erroneously declared a mistrial. The ruling says that Meadow’s can’t be retried under the double-jeopardy rule.

Clayton was killed in February 2014 at the Macon Little League Baseball Field, located on Anthony Road.