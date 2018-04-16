Flash Flood Sinks Hawaii Food Bank

(NBC NEWS) Hawaii’s second largest food bank found itself in an unfamiliar position over the weekend. The organization responsible for distributing groceries to thousands of east Oahu families each month is now the one in need after being hit by a flash flood.

“This is the actual pantry itself that’s now covered in mud,” said the President of Angel Network Charities Jewell Tuitele. “You’ll see mud in all of the refrigerators.”

A wall of water more than two-feet high inundated the charity’s warehouse on Friday. A group of volunteers showed up unannounced Sunday morning to help with the clean-up.

The food pantry is operated by Calvary by the Sea Church. Much of the property was ravaged by the storm. In addition to damage in the pantry, flood waters ripped through an adjoining room causing the floors to buckle. There’s evidence the kitchen and the office were also underwater.

“Everything will have to go.There’s mud in the drawers,” said Tuitele.

