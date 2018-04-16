Canada bars diplomats from bringing family to Cuba

Eight Canadians received medical treatment after reporting symptoms last year. Three families returned home.

In the statement, Canadian officials said that while there had been no new cases, health problems have continued among families who left Cuba.

“In some cases the symptoms have appeared to lessen in intensity, before reasserting themselves,” the statement said.

Medical researchers at the University of Pennsylvania found that the problems could add up to a new kind of “acquired” brain injury, the officials said, adding that more research was needed.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said last month that it was still unclear who or what was behind the ailments.

“The investigation continues,” she said. “It’s not something that we’re giving up on.”