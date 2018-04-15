U.S.-led strike won't stop Assad, experts say

Defense Secretary James Mattis told reporters Friday that chlorine gas was also used. Experts say that it’s a common industrial chemical that is not difficult to produce and can be added to a barrel bomb or improvised artillery rocket.

It’s unlikely Syria’s ability to produce or find the chemical were inhibited by the airstrikes in any way, said Justin Bronk, a research fellow at the Royal United Services Institute in London.

The widespread use of chlorine for commercial purposes means that it is not included in the Chemical Weapons Convention that came into effect in 1997, a point readily cited by the Russian and Syrian governments. But the use of it as a gas in war or as an attachment to an explosive does constitute a war crime, experts said, and it’s a simple weapon that has roots that go as far back as World War I.

That’s why some experts don’t think the strategic strike on chemical weapons facilities in Syria will have a long-term effect on the Assad regime, including its military operations.

“I don’t think [their chemical weapons] capability will have been affected significantly at all,” Bronk said. “And the delivery mechanism that is the Syrian Air Force — we have not seen much in terms of bases being hit as opposed to chemical facilities. The aircraft were mostly evacuated so they would have remained untouched.”

Syrian children wait to receive medical treatment after Assad regime forces allegedly conducted a poisonous gas attack on Duma, Eastern Ghouta in Damascus on April 07, 2018. Fadi Abdullah / Getty Images

That evacuation likely occurred soon after Trump telegraphed the coming military punch with a tweet this week that alluded to striking inside Syria. But it’s also likely due to the coordination between the U.S., the U.K. and France, experts say.

And many see that as the silver lining. The stated support of NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg for the operation also helped boost a relationship between the United States and its Western allies.

“When you need to move together in a concerted coordinated way and have an effect, you need to do that with allies because this is not a pickup game,” Lute said. “This is why you maintain alliances and invest in alliances because on occasion you need them.”

But it’s still unclear what the United States and its allies will do next.

The White House’s strategic apprehension to take greater control in the Syrian conflict is informed by “a lingering exhaustion going back many years,” said Bloomfield, who listed off the United States’ multiple conflicts in the Middle East since the turn of the century.

“There’s a sense the United States should either do nothing in some of these situations or the minimum necessary,” he said. “There are few people who have a stronger strategic appetite in respect to these problems in the world.”