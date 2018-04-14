The world reacts to airstrikes on Syria

And French President Emmanuel Macron said the chemical attack that killed dozens of civilians was in “total violation of international law.”

“The red line declared by France in May 2017 has been crossed,” he said in a statement. “I have therefore ordered the French armed forces to intervene, as part of an international operation conducted in coalition with the United States of America and the United Kingdom against the clandestine chemical weapons arsenal of the Syrian regime.”

But Syrian state media called the airstrikes a “flagrant violation of international law.”

Russia, which Trump assigned with much of the blame for not stopping the gas attack, vowed that “such actions will not be left without consequences,” according to a tweet by Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov.

He added that “all responsibility for them rests with Washington, London, and Paris.”

Still, much of the world — or at least, America’s other allies — offered measured support for the action.

“Canada supports the decision by the United States, the United Kingdom, and France to take action to degrade the Assad regime’s ability to launch chemical weapons attacks against its own people,” said Canadian President Justin Trudeau in a statement. “We will continue to work with our international partners to further investigate the use of chemical weapons in Syria. Those responsible must be brought to justice,” he said.