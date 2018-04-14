Students Raise Money for Classmate Battling Cancer

(NBC NEWS) Students at a New York High School are raising money for a classmate who has cancer.

16-year-old Jacob Monday has been fighting bone cancer for a year-and-a-half.

After weeks of pain, surgeries and chemotherapy, Jacob recently learned the disease has spread to his lungs.

He’s decided to pass on additional chemotherapy because the only guarantee is that it would make him sick.

Instead, he’s focusing on making the most of the time he has left by completing his bucket list, which includes: indoor skydiving, swimming with sea turtles and standing under a waterfall.

His teachers and classmates are working to make those dreams a reality.

They’re already raised $15,000 through a GoFundMe account, and they’re hosting additional fundraisers in school and online.

