Haley warns U.S. 'locked and loaded' if Syria disobeys

The U.N. Security Council rejected Russia’s resolution to condemn coalition forces — made up of the U.S., U.K. and France — for launching joint airstrikes in Syria early Saturday that targeted chemical research and weapons facilities.

Anatoly Antonov, Russia’s U.N. ambassador, took a sharp tone with the West and accused the airstrike coalition of violating international law when it launched its operation — a response to a suspected chemical weapons attack last week by the government in Syria.

“Russia condemns in the strongest possible terms the attack against Syria,” Antonov said through an interpreter before resolution vote. “Through its actions the United States makes an already catastrophic humanitarian situation in Syria worse and brings suffering to civilians.”

Syria’s U.N. Ambassador Bashar Jaafari called the United States hypocritical for using chemical weapons and said the coalition is “dragging the entire world, once again, towards the abyss of war and aggression.”

But ambassadors for both Britain and France defended the joint strike and said the military action sought to make clear the world condemns President Bashar al-Assad’s use of chemical weapons. Syria has repeatedly denied using chemical weapons against its people.

“The Syrian regime and its supporters are responsible for the greatest violations of international humanitarian law in modern history,” said Karen Pierce, Britain’s U.N. representative.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said Friday that the airstrikes were justified. She, Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron held conversations Saturday in which Macron’s office said the three countries’ military forces had “excellent coordination.”