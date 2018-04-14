Goose Ruins Recess

(NBC NEWS) Some Kansas children are being forced to stay indoors during recess for at least the next month after a goose laid eggs on their playground.

Workers at Envision Child Development Center say the goose migrated to their garden bed a week ago.

It doesn’t look like she plans on moving anytime soon, and the center can’t evict her.

“Well, it’s illegal to move her eggs. It’s a federal offense until they hatch,” said Envision Director Teresa Houston.

Geese are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

Anyone who moves a goose or the eggs it’s protecting could face a fine.

