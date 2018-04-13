U.S., allies strike Syria in response to suspected chemical weapons attack

Russia’s 2015 decision to enter the conflict, backing Assad, turned the tide of the war and helped government forces recapture much of the territory held by rebels.

Trump has both in the past and recently expressed eagerness to get all American troops out of Syria — but he described the latest alleged attack as “mindless” in a series of tweets last weekend. And in an unusual criticism of Russia’s president, he said “Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price to pay.”

Russia responded quickly to Friday’s attack shortly after the strikes were reported.

“Again, we are being threatened,” said Russia’s ambassador to the U.S., Anatoly Antonov. “We warned that such actions will not be left without consequences. All responsibility for them rests with Washington, London and Paris. Insulting the president of Russia is unacceptable and inadmissible. The U.S. — the possessor of the biggest arsenal of chemical weapons — has no moral right to blame other countries.”

Trump had previously shared his desire for a rapid withdrawal drew unanimous opposition from the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Pentagon, the State Department and the intelligence community, who’ve argued that keeping the 2,000 U.S. soldiers currently in Syria is key to ensuring that the ISIS terror group does not make a comeback.

The president on Monday had condemned the suspected chemical attack, calling it a “heinous” act and saying his administration would soon make “major decisions” on how to respond.

Last year, Trump said that the use of chemical weapons in Syria “crosses a lot of lines for me.”

On April 6, 2017, the Trump administration launched strikes on a Syrian-government airfield in retaliation for a chemical attack on the town of Khan Sheikhoun.

