Tubman Museum hosts 2nd annual Women’s Empowerment Luncheon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Author Dr. Lucille O’Neal paid a visit to Macon Friday afternoon to take part in the 2nd Annual Women’s Empowerment Luncheon held at the Tubman Museum.

If that name sounds familiar, it’s because O’Neal is the mother of NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal.

According to Dr. O’Neal, the purpose of the luncheon was to share ideas and knowledge that could go a long way in giving women the confidence that it’s never too late to meet their goals.

“A lot of us have low self-esteem, but I encourage the women to walk with their heads up, be courageous, set a goal, never stop dreaming. So many things that are just words of encouragement to men, women, and children,” says O’Neal.

Other guest speakers included the CEO of MogulCon, Felicia Phillips; Charity Cabiness Harris, the owner of Overtyme Bar and Grill; and AARP Executive Council Member, Myrtle Habersham.