Trump on Syria

(NBC News) Following days of tough talk from President Trump, the world is still waiting to see how he will respond to Syria’s chemical weapon attacks.

While the President has not given a specific attack plan, he has hinted on Twitter that he is prepared to strike.

Meanwhile, CIA director Mike Pompeo began the confirmation hearing to become the next Secretary of State.

Some of the topics discussed during the hearing included the Russian sanctions, the Iran nuclear deal, and missile strikes.

