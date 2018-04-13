Mummified Monkey Mystery Solved

(NBC NEWS) The mystery of Minneapolis’ mummified monkey appears to have been solved, with a little help from social media.

A picture of the monkey, found during renovations on a downtown department store, was posted to the Facebook page “Old Minneapolis” with a plea to help solve the mystery.

“I think within 12 hours we reached over 100,000 people and it’s been growing ever since. So yeah, it’s taken on a life of its own even though the monkey is long dead,” says Old Minneapolis’ Alan Freed.

Robbinsdale Mayor Regan Murphy stepped forward with a tale that could explain how the monkey’s remains ended up buried within the wall.

