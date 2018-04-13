Missed Connection Leads to Airline Adoption

(NBC NEWS) In September 2016, Samantha Snipes missed a flight that would inevitably change her life.

The 24-year-old, who was eight months pregnant, says she booked a flight from Atlanta to Raleigh after deciding to leave the unhealthy relationship she had with her baby’s father.

She got the last seat on standby and anxiously sat down next to Temple Phipps, who asked her what was wrong.

Snipes said she planned to give her baby to a family member or possibly put it up for adoption because she didn’t have a plan.

Phipps had never had kids, but always wanted to be a mom.

She gave her number to Snipes, and told her to call if she needed anything while she was in Raleigh.

Three days later, Snipes did just that after delivering a healthy baby boy.

Phipps says she knew she had to be his mother from the moment she saw his face.

She officially adopted Vaughn Phipps in August 2017, and Snipes moved to North Carolina to be a part of the family.

