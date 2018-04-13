Middle Georgia’s largest pottery show kicks off this weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia’s biggest pottery show is back!

The Macon Arts Alliance is holding its 13th annual Fired Works this weekend at Central City Park. You can find thousands of hand sculpted pieces from different artists in the southeast at the show located inside the round building.

Organizers say this is event is truly special to many artists.

“Clay is such an important part in our lives here and sometimes the river’s muddy and you think ooh that red clay or we track it in. But when you come down here, you see what that clay can be,” said Julie Wilkerson with the Macon Arts Alliance. “So the story of the clay going from the muddy river to this beautiful art is just very exciting to see.”

The nine day event kicks off Friday night with a preview party and goes until the 22nd. Tickets are $5.