Macon Mayhem drop opening game of SPHL Challenge Round

EVANSVILLE, Indiana (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Mayhem face a must-win situation after falling 2-1 to the Evansville Thunderbolts in Game One of their best-of-three opening round playoff series Thursday night.

The Thunderbolts scored the game’s first goal in the first minute of the third period and added another less than 10 minutes later.

Caleb Cameron scored the Mayhem’s only goal with 52 seconds remaining.

The Southern Professional Hockey League’s Challenge Round, in place for the first time this season, allows the league’s top three teams to select their first round opponent from teams five through eight. No. 2 Macon chose No. 6 Evansville.

Game Two is Saturday night in Macon at 7:35. Game Three, if necessary, would also be in Macon and would be played Sunday afternoon at 4:30.